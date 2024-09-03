ECP declines to share general election expenses with parliament

Letter says the standing committee can only request expenses from the ministries

Tue, 03 Sep 2024 18:04:10 PKT

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refused to provide details of general election expenses to the parliament.

The ECP secretary wrote a letter to the secretary of the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, stating that the ECP is an independent constitutional body that does not represent federal or provincial governments.

The letter mentioned that election expenses fall under the mandatory expenditures of the Federal Consolidated Fund.

The ECP has decided that it is not obligated to provide the requested information to the standing committee but is willing to assist with electoral law and constitutional provisions.