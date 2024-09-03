ATC cancels Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed's arrest warrants in May 9 cases

The judge adjourned the hearing until Sept 9

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has canceled the arrest warrants of PTI leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in connection with the May 9 arson cases at the Shadman and Mughalpura police stations.

During the hearing, which took place in jail, prominent PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and Dr Yasmin Rashid were present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid attempted to speak, but Judge Khalid Arshad advised her not to argue. The judge mentioned that he was relinquishing his charge and suggested that when the new judge assumes duty, they could discuss matters openly.

“We have been in jail for the last 15 months, and four judges have been transferred. They want a Capitol Hill-like decision in the May 9 cases, but the cases aren't even being heard,” Umar Sarfraz Cheema told the judge.

The judge then adjourned the hearing until Sept 9.



