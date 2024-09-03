Deputy PM, US ambassador discuss bilateral ties

Deputy PM, US ambassador discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the meeting, they discussed various aspects of Pakistan-US bilateral relations including the avenues for enhanced cooperation in diverse fields, according to a foreign ministry’s press release.

They also discussed matters relating to the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.