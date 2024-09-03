Opposition leader Omar Ayub blames govt for plummeting economy

Says PTI leaders and workers just fear Almighty Allah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday blamed the government for destroying a better-performing economy.

He made these remarks while speaking to media in Lahore. The opposition leader stated that economy was improving during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He accused Defence Minister Khawaja Asif for being desperate when former premier Nawaz Sharif was trying to get out of jail in 2019, adding that Asif used to submit fake medical reports of Sharif to get him acquitted of all cases and make him fly to London. He said the PML-N itself was tired of the defence minister’s attitude.

Speaking about apology in May 9 cases, Ayub said the PTI leaders and workers were just afraid of the Almighty Allah while ruling out any chance of tendering apology to anyone.

He blamed former Army Chief General retired Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N for dethroning the PTI government, deploring that young people were moving out of the country for greener pastures as they had no hopes left here.

He went onto say that the PTI’s public rally would be held at any cost on the directives given by the PTI founder.