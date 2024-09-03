Sindh High Court suspends PEMRA's ban on PTI, Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh High Court suspends PEMRA's ban on PTI, Imran Khan

PEMRA had reissued the same notification on November 11, 2023, which is also suspended.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 12:03:38 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh High Court has once again suspended PEMRA's notification of banning the PTI and its founder Imran Khan. The notification was initially issued on May 31, 2023.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Javed Akbar overturned PEMRA’s appeal against the suspension, which had previously been ordered by a single judge of the Sindh High Court.

During today’s hearing, PTI's lawyer Barrister Ali Tahir argued that after the suspension of the May 31 notification, PEMRA had reissued the same notification on November 11, 2023. The court has now suspended both notifications issued by PEMRA.

Barrister Ali Tahir stated that there were currently no restrictions on the coverage of PTI or its founder.

He argued that PEMRA’s actions were unconstitutional and against its own regulations, emphasising that PTI, being the largest party in the country, should not face any coverage bans.

The division bench also directed the single bench to make a final decision within six weeks.