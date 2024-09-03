IHC orders recovery of missing teenager by Sept 5

Missing Faizan's father breaks into tears during hearing in IHC

Updated On: Tue, 03 Sep 2024 16:13:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the recovery of missing Faizan by Sept 5.

The court hearing presided over by Justice Babar Sattar addressed the case of Dr Usman’s missing son, 18-year-old Faizan Usman.



Dr Usman, accompanied by his lawyer Hadi Chatha, appeared in court, and the emotional father was seen in tears.

The court has ordered the Islamabad IGP to trace missing Faizan’s phone number and vehicle, and adjourned the hearing until Sept 5.