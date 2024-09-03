IHC orders recovery of missing Faizan by September 5

Father of Faizan, Dr. Usman was seen in tears in the IHC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the recovery of the missing Faizan by September 5.

The court session, presided over by Justice Babar Sattar, addressed the case of Dr. Usman’s missing son, 18-year-old Faizan Usman.



Dr. Usman, accompanied by his lawyer Hadi Chatha, appeared in court, and the emotional father was seen in tears.

The court has ordered the Islamabad IG to trace the missing Faizan’s phone number and vehicle and has adjourned the hearing until September 5.