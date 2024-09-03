CM Maryam orders administration to remain on high alert during monsoon currents

CM orders all relevant department to be ready for an emergency

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Keeping in consideration the dangers of urban flooding during heavy monsoon currents, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday ordered relevant departments to remain on high alert.

CM Maryam ordered Dera Ghazi Khan administration to remain on their toes to avoid any calamity caused by pluvial rains in Koh-e-Suleman mountains while instructing them to ensure water drainage as soon as possible.

“Water drainage should be expedited in all low-lying areas of Lahore and Punjab. The rain water should not be on streets and roads for a long time. All resources should be put to use. The district administration, the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122 and other departs should be prepared for any kind of emergency while traffic wardens should be performing their duties for smooth traffic operations on roads,” the CM said.

