Punjab police SSP Riffat Bukhari gets global award
Pakistan
She has been acknowledged for community services and AI work
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab police SSP Riffat Bukhari has been awarded Excellence in Performance Award by the International Association of Women Police (IAWP) for recognition of her services.
The award was presented during the 61st annual IAWP conference held in Chicago, USA. It is a prestigious honour given annually to one lady police officer worldwide for exceptional service to their community.
SSP Bukhari currently serves at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).
She has been acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to women’s safety, artificial intelligence, road safety mechanisms and intelligent traffic management.