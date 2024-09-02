Three killed in road accident in Bhimber

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Bhimber Hospital.

Published On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 06:20:17 PKT

BHIMBER (Dunya News) – At least three youngsters lost their lives in collision between two motorcycles in Bhimber district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Mohar Asadha area where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killed three persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Bhimber Hospital. The deceased were identified as Usman, Khalid and Bilal who were residents of Brangh area of Bhimber.

