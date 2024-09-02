Cop injured in terrorist attack at police check post in Mianwali

MIANWALI (Dunya News) – One police official sustained injuries when terrorists of Fitna Al Khawarij attacked Qabool Khan check post in Isa Khel area of Mianwali on late Sunday night, Dunha News reported.

According to details, at least 14 Khawarij terrorists attacked the police check post with rocket launchers and hand grenades as a result one police official sustained injuries.

Police personnel present at the check post gave a befitting reply to terrorist attack and after exchange of fire the terrorists escaped from the scene taking advantage of darkness.

A heavy contingent of police reached the spot after the incident and started search operation. DPO Mianwali Akhtar Farooq, DSP Isa Khel reached the check post to monitor the situation.

