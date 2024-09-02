One killed in bus, motorcycle collision in Sangla Hill

SANGLA HILL (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a bus in Sangla Hill, a city in the Nankana Sahib District of the Punjab Province, on Sunday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Shahkot Road in Sangla Hill where a speeding bus collided with a motorcycle, killing a youngster on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. Police sources said that the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

