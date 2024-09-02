Pakistan rejects India's claim to Jammu and Kashmir

FO statement urged India to abandon its “provocative rhetoric” about IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected India’s claims on Jammu and Kashmir, terming them “misleading” and “dangerously delusional”.

In response to media queries regarding the recent statement made on Jammu and Kashmir by India’s Minister for External Affairs, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised issue that must be resolved through United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

The FO spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to diplomacy and dialogue but warned that any hostile actions would be met with “unyielding resolve”.

The statement urged India to abandon its “provocative rhetoric” about IIOJK, and to instead engage in a meaningful dialogue for a just and lasting resolution to the dispute.

“India’s unilateral actions in Indian Ilegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) cannot and will not change this reality,” the statement added.

Pakistan stressed that true peace and stability in South Asia can only be achieved through a settlement in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the inalienable rights of the Kashmiri people.

