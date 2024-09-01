PM Shehbaz condoles with Rana Tanveer Hussain over his brother's demise
Pakistan
PM praised Rana Afzal Hussain's political services
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to offer Fateha on the demise of his brother.
The prime minister expressed his condolences and sympathies to Rana Tanveer Hussain on the passing of his brother Rana Afzal Hussain.
The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the deceased's rank and for patience for the bereaved family.
The prime minister praised Rana Afzal Hussain's political services, noting that his contributions to public welfare would always be remembered.