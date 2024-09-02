PM Shehbaz condoles death of Rana Tanveer Hussain's brother

PM praises Rana Afzal Hussain's political services

Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 10:47:51 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain to offer fateha on the death of his brother.

The prime minister expressed his condolences and sympathies to Rana Tanveer Hussain on the passing of his brother Rana Afzal Hussain.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of the deceased's rank and for patience for the bereaved family.

He lauded Rana Afzal Hussain's political services, noting that his contributions to public welfare would always be remembered.