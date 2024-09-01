No leniency or talks with terrorists, says CM Bugti

Pakistan Pakistan No leniency or talks with terrorists, says CM Bugti

No talks with those who kill innocent people: Sarfraz Bugti

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 21:07:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Sunday the state would avenge the loss of Pakistanis to the menace of terrorism.

In his presser in Lahore, the Balochistan CM said the innocent people from Punjab were slaughtered in Musakhel and the state would utilise all means possible to cleanse the country from terrorism.

Those who killed the innocent souls are not Balochis as in the Baloch traditions, children and women are respected,” he said.

He said he has reached Lahore to express commiserations with the families of victims of terrorist attack.

Responding to a question, he said negotiations would only take place with those who abide by the constitution while mentioning that any chances of dialogue with terrorist was tantamount to appeasing them.

Bugti also said the recent attacks were funded by the RAW to weaken the country by hitting the soft targets.

However, he said it was not the failure of state rather it showed the government’s careless approach to handle the terrorists.

