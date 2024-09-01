Govt's prudent policies put country on road to economy stability: PM

Prime minister expressed satisfaction over the drop of the inflation rate in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is pursuing a policy of economic reforms and the implementation process is underway regarding rightsizing policy of the government

In a statement issued on Sunday, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the drop of the inflation rate in the country and the indicators of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, showing a decline in the inflation rate.

The prime minister said prudent policies and hard work done by the government team have steered country's economy towards stability.

He said that 'Consumer Price Index' fell to record low in July 2024, bringing inflation to 11 percent and welcomed the economists' forecast of further decline in inflation in the current month of September.

He said after Fitch, the global rating agency, Moody's recently upgraded Pakistan's credit rating, which is an acknowledgement of country's positive economic indicators by the international financial institutions.

He expressed the confidence that its positive impact on the economy would be visible soon.

The prime minister also acknowledged that the federal and Punjab governments provided a big relief to the electricity consumers in respect of monthly bills and the prices of petroleum products have also been reduced from today.

