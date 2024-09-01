Two injured in Quetta explosion

Pakistan Pakistan Two injured in Quetta explosion

Security forces and rescue teams reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 19:09:50 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Two people were injured in an explosion near Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Sunday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred near a security forces checkpoint at Chaman Phatak in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Upon receiving the information, security forces and rescue teams reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Rescue officials stated that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, while law enforcement agencies are determining the nature of the explosion.

