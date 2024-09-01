In-focus

Two injured in Quetta explosion

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Two people were injured in an explosion near Chaman Phatak in Quetta on Sunday.

According to the police, the explosion occurred near a security forces checkpoint at Chaman Phatak in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan.

Upon receiving the information, security forces and rescue teams reached the site and cordoned off the area.

Rescue officials stated that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance, while law enforcement agencies are determining the nature of the explosion.
 

