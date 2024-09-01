Govt's rightsizing plan includes Grade 17-22 officers to cut expenditures

Pakistan Pakistan Govt's rightsizing plan includes Grade 17-22 officers to cut expenditures

Response came amidst claims by esteemed economist Dr Kaisal Bangali

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 19:18:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In order to reduce the expenditure, officers up to the grade 22 would also be included in the rightsizing plan, a spokesperson for the federal government said on Sunday.

The response came amidst claims by esteemed economist Dr Kaiser Bangali yesterday who said only government employees from grade 1-16 would be included in the rightsizing.

Bangali also tendered his resignation from three committees.

The spokesperson said Bangali’s opinion showed that he might be unaware of the recommendations by the committees and the actions which the government has been taking.

According to the press release, apart from the employees till grade 16, officers up to the grade 22 have also been included in rightsizing which would mean almost 60,000 posts would end as surplus.

It was mentioned that in the first exercise of rightsizing, six ministries were observed for the very purpose which resulted in the abolishment of one ministry while two were merged.

Moreover, the press released said a compulsory retirement package would be brought soon by amending the civil servants law and it would be applicable to all the civil servants without any prejudice or priority.