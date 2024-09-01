Islamabad Police release Mushtaq Ahmed and wife after arrest for protest

The detainees were released after negotiations between the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and the police

Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 14:03:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The head of the Save Gaza campaign and former Senator of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Mushtaq Ahmed, along with his wife, has been released by the police.

According to the Islamabad police, the detainees were released after negotiations between the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership and the police. The arrested volunteers were also among those released late last night.

Mushtaq Ahmed and others had been arrested the previous day from D-Chowk for violating Section 144.

Police noted that Section 144's enforcement restricted any group or organisation from holding protests.

On June 22, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed met with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, after which the Save Gaza sit-in, ongoing for 41 days, was announced to be concluded.