Maryam Nawaz vows to provide homes to low-income households

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz vows to provide homes to low-income households

Citizens can get interest-free loans in easy installments plans

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 02 Sep 2024 10:51:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has pledged to provide low income households their own home.

Founder and Chairman of Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib called on Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz. CM Maryam commended the social services of Akhuwat under the leadership of Dr. Amjad Saqib. Dr. Saqib lauded the Punjab CM’s efforts in providing relief in electricity bills and the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program.

Maryam Nawaz announced that the government aimed to fulfill the dream of home ownership for low-income households across the province. She stated that the 'Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar' program has already been initiated in Punjab and will be expanded each year.

The "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program was set to become the largest and most affordable housing project in Pakistan’s history. Its primary objective was to provide housing to economically weaker sections of society, Maryam Nawaz stressed.



She informed that to reduce the financial burden on the public, government subsidies will be provided and the program will feature easy monthly installments.



Punjab CM highlighted that under the program, the construction of sustainable and eco-friendly homes will be promoted. The launch of this revolutionary housing project was expected to generate employment for millions and improve the lives of countless families.



This program will be the first major initiative in Pakistan to offer interest-free loans for home construction ensuring that the provision of homes for the homeless was a top priority, Maryam Nawaz insisted.



She stated that the project will be launched in three plans under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program. Residents can apply for loans of up to Rs. 1.5 million for plots of up to 10 marlas in rural areas and 5 marlas in urban areas. Monthly repayments under the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" scheme will be approximately Rs. 14,000, with no interest.

In big cities, four-story flats will be constructed on government land, which will be allocated through a lottery system with easy installments. Private housing schemes will offer three to five marla homes, with the government providing a subsidy of up to Rs 1 million per home. Applicants in private housing projects will be able to own their homes by paying off the remaining installments over five years.



Dr. Amjad Saqib praised Maryam Nawaz's commitment to addressing common man's issues.