Sigh of relief as cyclone 'Asna' steers away from Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Sigh of relief as cyclone 'Asna' steers away from Karachi

Sindh fishermen to resume their activities in the sea from today

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 11:21:25 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The cyclone ‘Asna’ has steered 500 km away from Karachi’s coastline and clouds of fear have descended which kept administration and population on their toes.

The Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a 9th alert for a tropical cyclone present in the north-west of Arabian Sea.

The weather department said the cyclonic storm had moved past Karachi as far as 500 kilometers in the south-west.

The cyclone is present 350 km from south-west of Ormara meanwhile, it has moved 260 km in south of Gwadar and 430 km from east of Muscat-Oman.

However, the Met Office forecast intermittent light rain or drizzling with gusty winds and lightning in Ormara, Pisni, Gwadar, Jewani and Turbat.

Administration warns Balochistan fishermen not to go into deep sea while directs Sindh fishermen to resume their activities in the sea from today.

