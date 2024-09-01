In-focus

Lt. Col. Khalid Amir and three relatives released safely

Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Amir and his family members have returned home unharmed.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Amir and his three relatives have been released.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Army's Public Relations Department (ISPR), Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Amir and his family members have returned home unharmed.

ISPR noted that tribal elders and local dignitaries played a significant role in securing their release. The release was carried out unconditionally and safely. 

