Eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran flood rescued

Pakistan Pakistan Eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran flood rescued

They were shifted to Kaghan

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 03:32:54 PKT

NARAN (Web Desk) - Eight foreign tourists stranded in Naran were rescued on Saturday, said a spokesman for KP Tourism Authority, Saad.

He said that following the directives of the of Zahid Chann Zeb, Adviser on Tourism and Culture, and Tashfeen Haider, DG of the Tourism Authority, the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the Tourism Police coordinated the rescue effort.

The tourists had become trapped at the Mahandri area following severe flooding.

With the assistance of KDA and the Tourism Police, they were shifted from Naran to Mahandri Bridge in Kaghan.

The tourists, who were scheduled to fly to Portugal , had reached out for help via the Tourism Help Line 1422, managed by the Kite Project.