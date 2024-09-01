No desire to hold talks with govt, says Asad Qaiser

Pakistan Pakistan No desire to hold talks with govt, says Asad Qaiser

Alliance of PTI, JUI-F will end politics of other parties

Follow on Published On: Sun, 01 Sep 2024 03:08:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - If Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulema –i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) form an alliance, the politics of other political parties will come to an end, said PTI leader Asad Qaiser in a statement issued here on Saturday.

“Fair and free election is the only solution to the problems. PML-N has lost its senses.

“I could not understand the mind of Khawaja Asif. We do not desire for holding talks with the government.

“We believe elections could steer the country out of the quagmire of crisis. The government seems helpless to put the things in order,” the PTI central leader said.

“The Constitution and the law of land allow us holding rallies. If the government thinks, we will retreat, it is impossible.

“We will not bug out. People are suffering due to the policies of the PML-N government. Its policies have created problems for them,” Asad Qaiser said.

