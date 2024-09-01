JI Ex-senator among scores arrested for holding Gaza rally in violation of Section 144
Pakistan
Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami and his wife were arrested for attending Gaza rally
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday rounded up scores of protesters, including former senator Mushtaq Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami and his wife, on charges of violating Section 144.
The capital police took them and others into custody from D-Chowk for violating Section 144 when they were attending a rally to express solidarity with the people Palestine.
It may be noted that Mushtaq Ahmad had a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on June 22.
Following the meeting, 41-day ‘Save the Gaza’ sit-in was called off.