NAB moves court for confiscation of Zulfi Bukhari's property

It said the PTI leader had gone into hiding instead of facing court proceedings

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday filed an application in an accountability court for confiscation of property of fugitive Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari.

Rawalpindi NAB special prosecutor filed the application against Zulfi Bukhari in the accountability court.

The special prosecutor in the application argued that Zulfi Bukhari has been declared absconder by the court.

The petition said the PTI leader had deliberately gone into hiding instead of facing court proceedings.

The NAB requested the court to order confiscation of seven-Kanal land in Islamabad and 1,300-kanal in Attock owned by Zulfi Bukhari.

