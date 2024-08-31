Dr Kaiser Bengali resigns from three govt committees

He disagreed with the govt's policy of not following the committees' recommendations

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Prominent economist Dr Kaiser Bengali has resigned from key government committees, citing concerns over the federal government’s austerity measures.

In his resignation letter to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Cabinet Secretary Kamran Afzal, Dr Bengali criticized the current policy of dismissing lower-grade employees while retaining higher-ranking officers.

He argued that firing senior officers could save up to Rs30 billion annually. Dr Bengali warned that the economy is nearing collapse, worsened by a lack of support from the IMF.

He had tendered his resignation as a member of the Austerity Committee, Right-Sizing Committee and Government Expenditure Reduction Committee.