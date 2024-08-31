Punjab Assembly 14th session scheduled for September 5

The session would be presided by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Assembly Speaker has summoned the 14th session of the provincial assembly.

The session has been called on September 5, Thursday, at 3 PM.

The session has been convened at the request of the opposition.

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has formally issued the notification regarding the session.