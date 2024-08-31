Nawaz vows to bring inflation down

Blames PTI founder for sticky inflation in country

Sat, 31 Aug 2024 13:38:10 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday vowed to steer the country out of inflation.

During a suddenly called meeting of the PML-N at the party’s Model Town Secretariat, which was attended by bigwigs of the party, Sharif hinted at giving relief to commercial consumers of electricity like the one given to domestic consumers for the months of Aug and Sept by reducing Rs14 per unit in power bills.

“We won’t let anyone derail the progress the country is making under the PML-N government. We will not allow anyone to make bad decisions anymore,” he added.

He blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for throwing the country in inflationary quagmire.

