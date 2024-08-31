Punjab cabinet approves more subsidy on student bikes

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab cabinet approves more subsidy on student bikes

Students have to pay only bike installments, insurance expenses, other will be paid by govt

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab cabinet has approved more subsidies on the bikes for students.

Subsidy on charges was provided on the recommendation of Punjab Department of Transport.

The provincial government will provide subsidies on every kind of bike registration.

The Punjab government will pay the bank processing fee of Rs 1500 per bike.

Students who had paid their bank processing fees will get back the money in their accounts.

The expenses on bike registration, number plate and cards will be paid by the Punjab government.

Students will only pay bike installments, insurance and uplift charges.

New SOPs about bikes have been implemented after the Punjab cabinet approval.

