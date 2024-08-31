Local body elections in Islamabad delayed again
Pakistan
President Asif Zardari has signed the Islamabad Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — Local body elections in the federal capital, Islamabad, have been postponed once again.
The scheduling of the local body elections in Islamabad has become unfeasible as President Asif Zardari has signed the Islamabad Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill.
As per the existing schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates would continue today.