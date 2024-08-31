Punjab Assembly speaker calls on CM Maryam

Khan appreciates efforts of CM in addressing genuine issues of the people of Punjab

Updated On: Sat, 31 Aug 2024 11:31:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at her office.

During the meeting, Khan congratulated the CM for giving relief to inflation-hit people in their electricity bills.

The duo discussed overall political situation as well as development projects in Punjab.

Punjab CM said that relief in electricity bills was made possible after the proposed bill in reduction was approved by the Punjab cabinet, adding that, unlike previous government, money was being spent on people during her tenure.

Khan appreciated the efforts of the CM in addressing genuine issues of the people of Punjab.

