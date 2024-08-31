Nawaz Sharif summons emergency meeting of PML-N

The meeting to be held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting of his party to be held today (Saturday), Dunya News reported.

Nawaz Sharif will preside over the meeting to be held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town Lahore. Overall political and economic situation will come under discussion during the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, federal and provincial ministers will attend the meeting.

According to PML-N sources, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders will also attend the meeting.

