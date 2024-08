Planning Commission deputy chairman resigns

Additional charge assigned to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 23:59:46 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, Jehanzeb Khan, on Friday resigned from his position.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accepted his resignation and issued a notification.

The PM assigned the additional charge of the Planning Commission post to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Iqbal will also perform the duties of the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission.