Gohar reaffirms PTI's stance on judicial independence

Hopes Maulana Fazlur Rehman will remain aligned with the PTI

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance on judicial independence during an appearance on Dunya News’ “Tonight with Samar Abbas”.

He said the PTI believed in non-interference in judiciary. He criticised the government for attempting to amend the Constitution to control judicial transfers.

Gohar hoped that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would remain aligned with the PTI.

Additionally, he mentioned the PTI’s petition on the amendments had not been heard and confirmed the upcoming PTI rally on Sept 8.

The PTI chairman stressed unity among the PTI members despite internal and external challenges.

Talking about the arrest of retired General Faiz Hameed, he said his arrest was an internal matter of the establishment. “We had no contact with him, we want a fair trial and justice,” he concluded.

