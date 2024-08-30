No single party can solve national issues alone: Kaira

Says Pakistan is again facing terrorism and extremism

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has stated that no single political party has the power to solve the country’s problems alone.

Speaking to media on Thursday, he said joint efforts were necessary for resolving the issues of the country.

Kaira said that the PPP had always been about addressing people’s issues since its foundation by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto even during martial law.

Pakistan was again facing terrorism and extremism, he highlighted,urging all political parties to work together for the nation’s welfare, focusing on fighting for people’s rights rather than against each other.

