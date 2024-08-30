Punjab govt to launch public welfare initiatives

Projects mainly include sanitation, clean water supply, restoration of rural roads

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government decided to launch large-scale public welfare projects across the province.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz approved the programme to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) in every district.

A massive amount of Rs80 billion will be spent on the CM's SDGs Programme, the documents said. The projects will mainly include sanitation, clean water supply, and the restoration of rural roads.

District Coordination Committees, in consultation with public representatives, will carry out development work. The Local Government Department will act as the coordinating agency. The concerned divisional commissioners will monitor the projects' implementation.

Once the schemes are included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), the Planning and Development Department will release budget.

No cost increases will be allowed after the approval of schemes as it was a common practice in the past. The Urban Unit will use GIS mapping to prevent project duplication.

Senior Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb, will present a report on the project's progress to the CM.