No room for those who ditched party during tough times: Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan No room for those who ditched party during tough times: Imran Khan

A better decision will be made for all those who endured hardships and torture.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 30 Aug 2024 18:16:29 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday announced a policy regarding the return of leaders who left the party.

Speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan stated, "Let me make it clear, those who left the party during difficult times have no place in the party. Few people were tortured, blackmailed, and had their homes destroyed, including their families and children."

Imran Khan added, "I won't take any names, but I know exactly who left the party during tough times. Those who acted as 'Charlies' in good times abandoned us in bad times. There is no place in the party for those who left during difficult times."

The former premier said, "I am not naming anyone, but those who left the party straightforwardly will not be taken back. A better decision will be made for all those who went underground during difficult times and endured hardships and torture."

"A fair trial is my right, but here the principles of a fair trial are being trampled upon. Party leaders and lawyers are not allowed to meet me, and for the third week now, I have not even been allowed to speak to my children on the phone," he maintained.

