190 million-pound case hearing adjourned till Sept 4

Bushra Bibi's lawyer filed contempt application as NAB failed to submit reply in new Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The hearing of 190 million pounds reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was adjourned once more till Sept 4.

At this stage of the hearing, the defense lawyers are cross-examining the final witness in the reference.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the case.

Moreover, as NAB failed to submit a reply to the Bushra Bibi's petition for acquittal, her lawyer filed a contempt of court application. It was argued in the petition that the NAB failed to submit a reply in eight hearings of the case. Later, the court adjourned the case till Sept 2 as the accountability bureau sought more time.

It is to be recalled that the NAB filed another Toshakhana reference against incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi.

Investigation officer Moshin Haroon and case officer Waqarul Hassan filed the reference in an accountability court of Islamabad. The new Toshakahana reference consists of two volumes.