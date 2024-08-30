Security forces kill five terrorists in Balochistan IBO

Operations were conducted in Panjgur, Zhob and Kech

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Security forces claimed on Friday to have neutralised five terrorists in operations in various areas of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted intelligence-based operations in Kech, Panjgur and Zhob.

The army's media wing in a statement said the operation was conducted in the wake of terrorist attacks in Balochistan on Aug 26.

In recent days, Balochistan saw surge in terrorist attacks killing innocent civilians and security forces' personnel.

RECENT ATTACKS IN BALOCHISTAN

In a horrifying incident in Balochistan's Musakhel district on Aug 26, as many as 23 passengers were killed after being forcibly offloaded from their vehicles by armed assailants.

According to Musakhel SP Ayub Achakzai, the attack occurred at a checkpoint set up by the armed men on the inter-provincial highway near Rarah Sham area of Khangri, about two kilometres from Dera Ghazi Road.

Earlier, ten people, including police and levies personnel, were killed in an armed attack in Kalat district of Balochistan.

Besides, six bodies were recovered from various locations in Bolan district, Balochistan on Aug 26.

A few days ago, a railway bridge in Dozan area of Bolan was destroyed by a blast.

Security forces and law-enforcement agencies immediately responded and successfully thwarted the evil design of terrorists by killing 21 in the ensuing clearance operations, ensuring security and protection of local populace.

