Terrorists, facilitators to be dealt with iron fist, asserts Mohsin Naqvi

There will be no negotiations with sabotaging peace, killing innocents

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi asserted that terrorists and their facilitators would be dealt with iron fists.

Federal minister met with Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail in Balochistan Governor House.

Both sides condemned the recent terrorists’ attacks in the province and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyrs.

Mohsin Naqvi pledged for immediate measures on every level for prevalence of law and order across Balochistan.

It was decided in the apex committee’s session that talks would be held with only those following the constitution of Pakistan and surrendering before the state.

“There will be no negotiations with terrorist groups and they will be crushed fiercely.”

He announced that it was decided in the apex committee chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif that crackdown would be done on groups involved in terrorist activities.

“No one will be allowed to challenge the writ of state and they would be paid back in the same coin,” the federal interior minister insisted.

He announced to meet all demands of security forces, Frontier Corps, police and levies to counter terrorists and their complete elimination.

Terrorists would not be allowed to run and escape killing innocent people, Naqvi stated.

The Balochistan governor asserted that security forces and the public were united to counter elements sabotaging law and order and peace.

PM's APEX COMMITTEE MEETING

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired a high level meeting of leaders of political parties in Quetta and discussed the overall security situation in Balochistan.

In the meeting, the political party leaders informed the prime minister about the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the province and the ongoing operations against terrorists.

the meeting, it was decided to utilise all out resources to eliminate terrorism from the province.

