One killed, five injured in road accident in Gaggo Mandi

GAGGO MANDI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and five other sustained injuries in a road accident in Gaggo Mandi on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Tufailabad area of Gaggo Mandi where a rashly driven trailer hit a motorcycle rickshaw, killing a man on the spot and injuring five others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

