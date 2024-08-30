Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to preside over NA session today

National Assembly Secretariat has issued the agenda for today’s session.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Friday) at 10:30am. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session, Dunya News reported.

According to details, calling attention notice will be presented to draw attention to the allocation of 4.8 million acres of land for corporate farming.

Minister for Foreign Affairs will move the bill to give effect to the convention on abolishing the requirement of legalization for the foreign public documents [The Apostille Bill, 2024].

Minister for Defence to move that the Bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use [The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024].

Minister for Finance and Revenue will lay before National Assembly Appropriation Accounts of the Government of Pakistan for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Audit Reports of the Auditor-General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for the Audit Year 2023-24, as required under Article 171 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Minister for Privatization to move that the Bill further to amend the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 [The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

Minister for Human Rights will lay before National Assembly the Annual Report of the National Commission on the Rights of Child for the year 2023-24.

A calling attention notice to invite attention of the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development regarding people travelling abroad through agents/mafia and start involving in begging related activities especially in Gulf countries is also part of agenda of today’s meeting.

