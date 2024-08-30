PML-N's Zulfikar Bhindar secures NA-79 seat after vote recount

PML-N’s Zulfikar Bhindar defeated PTI-backed candidate Ehsan Ullah Virk by a margin of 3023 votes.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Zulfikar Bhindar has secured National Assembly seat following a vote recount on Thursday in NA-79 Gujranwala, Dunya News reported.

According to details, PML-N’s Zulfikar Bhindar defeated PTI-backed candidate Ehsan Ullah Virk by a margin of 3023 votes. After the recounting of votes, Zulfikar Bhindar secured 95,604 votes while Ehsan Ullah Virk could get 92,581 votes.

Zulfikar Bhindar had approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and requested for a vote recount.

Ehsan Ullah Virk was declared the winner with 104,023 votes in the February 8, 2024 election while the PML-N candidate finished as runner-up with 99,635 votes.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier the PML-N managed to clinch NA-81 (Gujranwala) and NA-154 (Lodhran) after recounting of votes.

