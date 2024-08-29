IHC summons police officers in Umer Sultan recovery case

Umer was detained without a warrant on August 26

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned SP and SHO of Shalimar Police Station for Aug 30 in a case about recovery of Umer Sultan, former security in-charge of PTI founder Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the summons following a petition by Sultan Javed, Umar Sultan’s father, alleging that Umer was detained without a warrant on Aug 26.

The court has ordered a review of the legality of his detention and an investigation into the involvement of police officers.

