CJCSC Sahir Shamshad discusses military cooperation with Omani leadership

He held separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, Chief of Staff and others

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza discussed military cooperation with Omani leadership as he is paying an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During his visit to Oman, the CJCSC held separates meetings with Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Chief of Staff Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF) Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Services Chiefs and Chairman of Strategic and Defense Academy.

During separately-held meetings, both sides discussed military cooperation including training, security, counter-terrorism, defence industry and regional security environment; and acknowledged the commonality of views to expand military to military relationship and forge deeper strategic ties.

The Omani dignitaries acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

