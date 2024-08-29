India also invited to attend SCO meeting: FO

Pakistan Pakistan India also invited to attend SCO meeting: FO

Pakistan is hosting the meeting on October 15-16

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 14:39:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has extended invitation to all heads of government of SCO member countries, including the prime minister of India, for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

During weekly news briefing here on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that invitations have been sent to member countries and added that even some countries have confirmed their participation in the meeting.

Pakistan is hosting the meeting on October 15-16.

Responding to a question, she denied Pakistan’s trade relations with India.

Ms Baloch said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. She said the United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly state that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute shall be made in accordance with the will of the people through a UN supervised plebiscite.

In this backdrop, she said that any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the grant of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

Replying to a question she said Islamabad has no plans to engage in any talks with the banned TTP.

The presence of terror groups, including the TTP, in Afghanistan is confirmed by multiple international reports, including the United Nations, she added.

Ms Baloch said we expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan's security.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the spokesperson said it is a transformational project that has contributed positively and transparently to Pakistan's national development. The project enjoys support and popularity in all provinces and across the political divide in Pakistan, she continued.

She said that Pakistan's total public debt relating to CPEC projects is a small fraction of its total debt. Moreover, the public debt obtained from China has longer maturity periods with low interest rates.

The spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to provide full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.