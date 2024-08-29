Sessions judge injured in car accident on motorway

Motorway police stated that the accident was caused by slippery conditions due to rain

Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 14:17:19 PKT

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) - A car carrying the sessions judge of Sialkot met with an accident on the motorway.

According to motorway police, the judge was travelling from Islamabad to Lahore when the accident occurred near the Motorway Service Area in Kallar Kahar.

Rescue sources reported that Judge Shaukat Ali and his wife were injured in the accident and transported to the Trauma Center in Kallar Kahar.

The motorway police stated that the accident was caused by slippery conditions due to rain.