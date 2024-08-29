JI emir seeks people's deliverance from economic turmoil

Pakistan Pakistan JI emir seeks people's deliverance from economic turmoil

He once again demands termination of agreements with IPPs

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 29 Aug 2024 14:27:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded that the government provide the public their due rights and end "economic terrorism" against them.

People were paying the price for expensive electricity which was not being produced and used, he said.

He said those owning the IPPs were enjoying the privileges whereas the salaried class was paying a slew of taxes.

He alleged that the government was giving billions of rupees in the name of capacity payment to their favourites. He demanded end of agreements with the IPPs.

Hafiz Naeem thanked the public for showing solidarity for strike on Wednesday. He said the whole of Punjab and Sindh were shut down.

Hafiz Naeem berated the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for supporting the government and reviving the PDM.